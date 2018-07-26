Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

A strong day for Indian markets as Sensex hit a fresh record high of 36,947.18 but witnessed profit booking towards the close of the session. But, it still managed to end at a fresh record closing high.

The Nifty5o closed flat with a slight negative bias and is just 40 points away from hitting a fresh record high above 11,171.

Consequently, the index posted a negative daily close after three consecutive positive sessions.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Sell Biocon with a stoploss of Rs 560, target Rs 535

Sell Lupin with a stoploss of Rs 802, target Rs 780

Sell Sun TV sell with a stoploss of Rs 772, target Rs 740

Buy Indraprastha Gas with a stoploss of Rs 289, target Rs 304

Buy Tata Elxsi with a stoploss of Rs 1440, target Rs 1510

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Titan Company with a stoploss of Rs 853, target Rs 889

Buy Colgate Palmolive with a stoploss of Rs 1115, target Rs 1160

Buy Arvind with a stoploss of Rs 429, target Rs 439

Buy Bharat Forge with a stoploss of Rs 612, target Rs 648

Sell CESC with a stoploss of Rs 925, target Rs 895

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stoploss of Rs 1294, target Rs 1345

Sell Mindtree below 948 stoploss of Rs 965, target Rs 915

Buy Repco Home Finance with a stoploss of Rs 604, target Rs 655

Buy SBI with a stoploss of Rs 265.5, target Rs 285

Buy Torrent Pharma with a stoploss of Rs 1459, target Rs 1525

