Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 08:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com advises buying Repco Home Finance with a target Rs 655.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A strong day for Indian markets as Sensex hit a fresh record high of 36,947.18 but witnessed profit booking towards the close of the session. But, it still managed to end at a fresh record closing high.

The Nifty5o closed flat with a slight negative bias and is just 40 points away from hitting a fresh record high above 11,171.

Consequently, the index posted a negative daily close after three consecutive positive sessions.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Sell Biocon with a stoploss of Rs 560, target Rs 535

Sell Lupin with a stoploss of Rs 802, target Rs 780

Sell Sun TV sell with a stoploss of Rs 772, target Rs 740

Buy Indraprastha Gas with a stoploss of Rs 289, target Rs 304

Buy Tata Elxsi with a stoploss of Rs 1440, target Rs 1510

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Titan Company with a stoploss of Rs 853, target Rs 889

Buy Colgate Palmolive with a stoploss of Rs 1115, target Rs 1160

Buy Arvind with a stoploss of Rs 429, target Rs 439

Buy Bharat Forge with a stoploss of Rs 612, target Rs 648

Sell CESC with a stoploss of Rs 925, target Rs 895

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stoploss of Rs 1294, target Rs 1345

Sell Mindtree below 948 stoploss of Rs 965, target Rs 915

Buy Repco Home Finance with a stoploss of Rs 604, target Rs 655

Buy SBI with a stoploss of Rs 265.5, target Rs 285

Buy Torrent Pharma with a stoploss of Rs 1459, target Rs 1525

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 08:16 am

tags #Stocks Views

