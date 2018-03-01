App
Feb 26, 2018 11:22 AM IST

Sterlite Tech bags Rs 3500 cr project from Indian Navy

Sterlite Technologist today said it has been awarded a Rs 3500-crore advance purchase order to design, build and manage the Indian Navy’s communications network.

Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
"The Rs 3500-crore system integration project will enable the Indian Navy with a digital communications network at par with the most advanced naval forces globally," the company said in a statement.

This will give the Navy digital defence supremacy at par with the best naval forces globally. This is the first time that an integrated naval communications network at such a scale is being built in India, the company added. The Navy’s communications network has been envisioned as a smarter network infrastructure with enhanced throughput, high-quality secure services and ease of network management. The scope requires Sterlite Tech to design, build and manage the communications network for over a decade through its system integration capabilities, it said.

“Our recent experience of creating an intrusion-proof communication network for the Indian Army in Jammu & Kashmir will be leveraged for the Navy’s communications network. We look forward to delivering this end-to-end strategic network for the Indian Navy with our unique software-to-silicon capabilities,” said Anand Agarwal, CEO, Sterlite Tech. KS Rao, COO and M D (Telecom Products & Services), Sterlite Tech, said, “It is our privilege to work for the Indian defence, and build an integrated communications network at such a scale. This will provide a secure and reliable digital highway to the Indian Navy for administrative and defence operations.”

Unparalleled in scope and size, the project includes the creation of a high-capacity IP-MPLS (Internet Protocol - Multi Protocol Label Switching) network. Once completed, it will link multiple Indian naval sites and India-administered islands, the company said.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

