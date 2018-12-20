App
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2018 09:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sterlite Copper plans to spend Rs 100 cr for setting up social infra in Thoothukudi

The announcement comes days after the National Green Tribunal set aside the Tamil Nadu government's order for closure of Vedanta's Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Sterlite Copper said it is planning to spend Rs 100 crore to set up social infrastructure, including establishing a world-class hospital and planting one million trees in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.

The announcement comes days after the National Green Tribunal set aside the Tamil Nadu government's order for closure of Vedanta's Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin, which was at the centre of massive protests over alleged pollution.

Reaffirming its commitment to the people of Thoothukudi, the company said in a statement that it has "Rs 100-crore high investment social infrastructure plans for Thoothukudi -- a clean and green Thoothukudi with planting of one million trees, quality education through a smart school, a world-class hospital, desalination plant and youth development schemes."

The company said it has committed to undertake plantation of one million trees across the city and initiate a youth development scheme that includes employment, sports and entrepreneurship.
First Published on Dec 20, 2018 08:52 pm

