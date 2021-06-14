MARKET NEWS

Sterling and Wilson Solar appoints Amit Jain as Global CEO

Indian multinational and global leader in Solar EPC, Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd has appointed Amit Jain as Global CEO, the company said in a BSE filing.

PTI
June 14, 2021 / 11:32 AM IST
Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd on Monday announced the appointment of Amit Jain as Global CEO.

He succeeds Bikesh Ogra, who relinquished the position with effect from May 31, 2021.

Ogra will continue as a Director on the Board of the company.

Jain has been associated with Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd since January 2019 as the Country Head for the US and Australia.

He has been instrumental in developing the US and Australia as key markets for the company.

Jain will take over the global operations of the company and report to the Board of Directors.

He will now be responsible for business development, market growth and the P&L for SWSL that has its operations across 25+ countries.

He will continue to operate from Dubai.

Khurshed Daruvala, Chairman, Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd, said in a statement, “We are delighted to elevate Amit as the Global CEO of SWSL. His rich experience in the EPC space across geographies coupled with his expertise in building long-term partnerships will be invaluable".

Jain is a veteran in the EPC sector with over 29 years of experience in various industries such as renewable energy, oil & gas, chemical/process plants, power transmission and telecom infrastructure.

He is an Engineer from Delhi University and holds an MBA degree in International Business from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade.

Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd, a Shapoorji Pallonji Group company, is a global pure-play, end-to-end solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions provider.

The company provides EPC services for utility-scale, rooftop and floating solar power projects with a focus on project design and engineering and manage all aspects of project execution from conceptualising to commissioning.
PTI
TAGS: #Amit Jain #Business #Companies #Sterling and Wilson Solar
first published: Jun 14, 2021 11:34 am

