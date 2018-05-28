App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 28, 2018 04:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Steel, mobile, e-vehicle makers all seek Patanjali's support: Acharya Balkrishna

Various electric vehicles (EVs), steel and mobile chip manufacturers have sought Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved Limited support regarding buyout, joint venture (JV) partnerships and financial aid

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


Various electric vehicles (EVs), steel and mobile chip manufacturers have sought support from Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved Limited regarding buyout, joint venture (JV) partnerships and financial aid


Patanjali, however, is yet to decide on possible diversifications, managing director Acharya Balkrishna said in an interview to Mint. 

“Manufacturers from almost all sectors, including steel, electric vehicle, anti-radiation mobile chip, have approached us. But we can’t do everything. We’ll only do what is in sync with our business, and anything that the people of the country need,” Balkrishna said.

Also read — Patanjali to manufacture solar energy equipment

The move comes days after the Haridwar-based firm,  known for its swadeshi Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) products, announced to invest around Rs 100 crore into solar power equipment manufacturing in its Greater Noida facility.

Patanjali may help these sectors, reeling under defaults, with possible investments and partnerships. India's steel sector accounts for 44.25 percent or Rs 57,001 crore of Rs 1.29 trillion default under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), according to the Economic Survey.

related news

Also read — EXCLUSIVE: Patanjali’s CEO aims to double sales, rules out IPO to preserve 'free spirit'

"If we say we are entering an industry, others get scared. At times, people spread words (that we are entering a sector) as well," Balkrishna said.

Patanjali Ayurved is also in the race for acquiring edible oil maker Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd, which has filed for bankruptcy. It has made Rs 4,000-4,500 crore bid for acquiring the bankrupt edible oil and soya foods maker.

Also read — How Patanjali is planning its future in the market

Patanjali Ayurved's bid was reportedly the highest when compared to Adani Wilmar, Godrej Agrovet and Emami. Adani Wilmar has made the second highest offer for Ruchi Soya.

Patanjali has also partnered with Flipkart, Amazon and other e-tail majors  to provide convenient and efficient options along with extension of the traditional retail market. The firm had also announced plans of entering the textile business last year. Ramdev had claimed they will be producing footwear and bags, which will come under the textile retail brand.

tags #Business #Companies #India #Patanjali

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.