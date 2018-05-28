Steel, mobile, e-vehicle makers all seek Patanjali's support: Acharya Balkrishna

Various electric vehicles (EVs), steel and mobile chip manufacturers have sought support from Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved Limited regarding buyout, joint venture (JV) partnerships and financial aid.

Patanjali, however, is yet to decide on possible diversifications, managing director Acharya Balkrishna said in an interview to Mint.

“Manufacturers from almost all sectors, including steel, electric vehicle, anti-radiation mobile chip, have approached us. But we can’t do everything. We’ll only do what is in sync with our business, and anything that the people of the country need,” Balkrishna said.

Also read — Patanjali to manufacture solar energy equipment

The move comes days after the Haridwar-based firm, known for its swadeshi Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) products, announced to invest around Rs 100 crore into solar power equipment manufacturing in its Greater Noida facility.

Patanjali may help these sectors, reeling under defaults, with possible investments and partnerships. India's steel sector accounts for 44.25 percent or Rs 57,001 crore of Rs 1.29 trillion default under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), according to the Economic Survey.

Also read — EXCLUSIVE: Patanjali’s CEO aims to double sales, rules out IPO to preserve 'free spirit'

"If we say we are entering an industry, others get scared. At times, people spread words (that we are entering a sector) as well," Balkrishna said.

Patanjali Ayurved is also in the race for acquiring edible oil maker Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd, which has filed for bankruptcy. It has made Rs 4,000-4,500 crore bid for acquiring the bankrupt edible oil and soya foods maker.

Also read — How Patanjali is planning its future in the market

Patanjali Ayurved's bid was reportedly the highest when compared to Adani Wilmar, Godrej Agrovet and Emami. Adani Wilmar has made the second highest offer for Ruchi Soya.