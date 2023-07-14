State Bank of India Q1 Net Profit seen up 122.8% YoY to Rs. 13,520.8 cr: Nirmal Bang

State Bank of India

Nirmal Bang has come out with its first quarter (April - June’ 24) earnings estimates for the Banking sector. The brokerage house expects State Bank of India to report net profit at Rs. 13,520.8 crore up 122.8% year-on-year (down 19% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 28.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 0.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 40,097.5 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 73.1% Y-o-Y (down 10.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 22,071.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

