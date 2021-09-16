MARKET NEWS

English
Zomato puts restaurant loyalty program on hold

The development comes soon after the company witnessed the sudden exit of co-founder Gaurav Gupta, who was the face of Zomato during the run-up to the initial public offering (IPO), leading discussions with the investors and the media.

Priyanka Sahay
September 16, 2021 / 06:42 PM IST

After shutting down key verticals such as grocery and nutraceutical, Zomato has now put its restaurant loyalty program on hold citing restrictions on dining out due to the pandemic.

"After listening to your feedback and considering the ongoing dining restrictions, we have decided to postpone the launch of the restaurant loyalty program. We'll come back to you with even a better version of the program at the right time," Zomato said in a letter shared with the restaurant partners a few weeks ago.

This news was first reported by CapTable.

Meanwhile, Zomato, which was listed on the stock exchanges in July, reported a net loss of Rs 356 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared with a net loss of Rs 99.8 crore in the like period of the previous financial year.

Revenue rose to Rs 916 crore during the quarter under review, a massive jump from Rs 283.5 crore reported in the year-ago period.
Priyanka Sahay
Tags: #grocery #IPO #loyalty program #Nutraceutical #Zomato
first published: Sep 16, 2021 06:42 pm

