    Zetwerk: Unicorn that wants to reimagine Indian manufacturing| Meet its founders on Bits To Billions

    Most of the founders of unicorn Zetwerk have two things in common: they studied at IIT or worked at ITC. Founded in 2018 by Amrit Acharya, Srinath Ramakkrushnan, Rahul Sharma and Vishal Chaudhary, Zetwerk is a manufacturing platform connecting original equipment manufacturers and engineering procurement construction customers across India, North America and Southeast Asia with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). It is present in categories such as fabrication, machining, casting and forging and helps customers in procuring custom products (which are not available off-the-shelf), real-time tracking and project management all the way till delivery. On this episode of Bits to Billions, the founders weighed in on How Zetwerk started, why manufacturing is broken in India, how they plan to fix it, the currency macro environment and why Zetwerk is insulated.

