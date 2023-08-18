Why Sachin Bansal sold Chaitanya to Birla despite its success

Representative Image

Last week, Flipkart and Navi Technologies founder Sachin Bansal signed an agreement to sell his firm Chaitanya India Fin Credit, a microfinance institution (MFI), to Ananya Birla-led Svatantra Microfin for Rs 1,479 crore.

Navi had acquired Chaitanya for Rs 739 crore back in 2019 and this marked a healthy profit even though Bansal is believed to have made an equity infusion of around Rs 200 crore, according to a couple of sources.

For the Bengaluru-based Navi, the capital from the deal will help further expand and scale the growth of Navi’s lending businesses under Navi Finserv, its core business, apart from investments and insurance.

Navi Finserv is a non banking financial company (NBFC) and is part of Navi Technologies, the holding company of Bansal. It disburses personal loans, home loans and loans against property. Under Navi Technologies, he also runs Navi AMC (asset management company), which runs investments like mutual funds, and Navi General Insurance, which runs health and motor insurance. Chaitanya was the MFI subsidiary under Navi Technologies, which was established back in late 2018.

The Navi AMC had assets under management (AUM) worth Rs 3,237 crore as on 30th June 2023 and the general insurance had an AUM of Rs 490 crore as on 31st March 2023.

While Chaitanya focused on rural women entrepreneurs, Navi's objective is to serve an urban clientele through digital reach. According to Navi, almost all of Chaitanya’s customers are rural women entrepreneurs and the next logical step is to let them expand with a business (Svatantra) that focuses on rural India.

The misfit and banking dreams

Chaitanya had a strong physical network of branches and feet on the street for credit disbursal and collections. While Navi's tech savvy model is good, it was putting undue pressure on the Chaitanya's employees, a senior executive says, adding that Bansal focused on digital methods, which wasn't possible with the MFI's target audience.

“Bansal was aggressive with targets and ambitions. Since he poured in a lot of capital, there were high growth expectations. Moreover, it was a top-down approach, quite different from how Chaitanya was run previously. He wanted to do things in his own way,” says a senior executive with the Finance and Treasury Department, who had worked with Chaitanya before and after the acquisition by Bansal.

And this began from day one with a couple of former employees feeling that the transition was rather tumultuous.

Bansal's primary reason to acquire Chaitanya was to possibly get a universal banking licence that would have enabled him to collect deposits from the public, a cheap way to get capital to grow the lending business.

However, Chaitanya's banking licence request was rejected by the Reserve Bank of India last year, making holding on to Chaitanya untenable, given his ambitions for a larger digital-oriented financial play.

It was a long shot for Bansal as RBI hadn't issued a single bank licence in the last 15 years, barring Bandhan Bank and IDFC First Bank, both of which had a longer history as financial institutions. This gave Bansal hope too. Bandhan became an NBFC in 2006 and became the country’s largest microfinance institution in 2010. It got the banking licence in 2014.

Similarly, Chaitanya received its NBFC licence in 2009 and became an MFI in 2013. It applied for the banking licence in 2020, expecting to follow the footsteps of Bandhan. RBI does not provide reasons for rejecting an application. Once the regulator rejects an application the institution cannot apply for a new one for a period of three years.

Besides, in the last year, RBI has been revoking the licences of a lot of NBFCs apart from increasing the scrutiny and compliances for existing firms.

These factors could have given Bansal the indication that it is a long road ahead. RBI had also mentioned that it is not looking favourably on companies trying to get banking and NBFC licences through the backdoor by acquiring companies to get the licences faster.

Chaitanya under Sachin

Chaitanya has been one of the fastest-growing NBFCs in the industry with a 77 percent year-on-year growth rate even during the Covid pandemic, which according to the company was rare. Under Bansal, the business expanded to over 630 branches and more than 1.4 million customers.

"It will be well poised to tap these synergies and unlock faster growth. The company has grown over six times since our acquisition and can boast of one of the best collection efficiencies in the industry. This acquisition will make the combined entity the second-largest MFI in India," the company says in an email statement to Moneycontrol.

During the period under Navi, Chaitanya’s assets under management (AUM) has grown from Rs 900 crore to more than Rs 5,000 crore today.

Bansal was more aggressive while bringing big names on the board of Navi. Working there was a stimulating experience with a steep learning curve and heavy utilisation of technology in every sphere of the business, say former and current employees. After the acquisition, Chaitanya employees moved to a swanky office in Koramangala, the start-up hub of Bengaluru, where Flipkart also started more than 15 years ago.

“Our business is already profitable so with this sale we are looking to scale it up faster and further and fulfil our goal of making financial services accessible to a billion Indians,” Navi said in an email response. Profits is something Bansal had not seen while at Flipkart.

Sachin, the tough CEO

Navi’s high growth rate and profitability did not come easy, and Bansal had to make hard decisions every now and then.

“Bansal identified incompetence, with quite a few being laid off soon after the acquisition. The new team was dynamic and young and to make matters tougher, he kept changing roles often at every level,” says a second executive who joined Navi post the acquisition of Chaitanya.

A top C-suite executive who has left Navi to start up says that Bansal felt that he should be taking all decisions of all the associate companies. “People without audit experience were taking financial calls. The churn rate was high at around 30 percent over a period of two years even at the senior management levels,” says the executive.

However, the person adds that Bansal was a no-nonsense person with a clear agenda for every single meeting, arriving on time and well prepared. “He expected that from others too. His view was that meetings should be objectively useful to all participants, and he always wanted his views to be supported by data or else was willing to change it. He wanted executives to have all the answers and he did not mince words if they didn't.”

However, this was not necessarily helping the company because the finance business had a softer side too, says another executive working in the accounts and collections team. “One might say - he looks for too much data, not listening to the other side. At what point or when do you stop looking for data? You need grit to face him and stand by one’s convictions when asked questions at meetings. He provokes you and forces you to be on the backfoot,” the executive says.

According to these employees, Bansal’s style won’t make them feel at ease and not many people can survive that.

Bansal followed “first principle thinking” which means asking questions like why we are doing what we are doing and is that the right thing to do for a situation. For instance, why should the company follow a four-digit or five-digit or a six-digit OTP.

“He is not friendly and not an outgoing personality. He relaxes outside the office environment. He does not give or take warmth within the office and with colleagues,” says the accounts and collections team executive.

Sachin’s style and business strategy

Bansal has apparently set intimidating targets for the company and individuals and runs a tight ship micromanaging divisions and people who report to him, say the employees. However, the teams’ aspirations are never constrained by resources, which are aplenty, they add.

When it came to evaluation, Bansal did not follow objective measures and the 360 degree appraisal meant that there were serious differences in what the employees expected and what they eventually got as rewards.

While the employees say the recruitment process was excellent, the appraisal process left a lot of people unhappy resulting in high attrition. “It was particularly less transparent, because you never know why you have such a poor rating,” says the C-suite executive quoted above.

“He needs to rely on business heads to scale and trust their judgement. You can't do everything alone. Strategy and execution are two things. Strategy is growth while decision-making should happen at lower levels. He was deeply involved in minute things. While it can’t be called micro-managing, he was still over involved,” adds the C-suite executive.

Bansal believed in young people to do big things and often gave them bigger roles and responsibility despite their lack of experience. But the executives were always bestowed with enough capital to chase hard targets.

The strategy created a lot of pressure and was not sustainable in the long run, feels the executive, adding that the organisation was run as a nimble and agile startup. Every team had two revisions a month and Bansal attended those meetings personally every time.

Banking in focus

Bansal was right in targeting the same set of customers digitally with products having the highest profit margin in the industry such as insurance, a mutual fund to attract investments and an in-house NBFC to distribute credit products. These three products together account for 75 percent of the profit pool in the consumer financial sector space.

“A banking product is the best way to acquire and retain customers in the cheapest way. If you are digitally savvy, it is also the easiest way to cross sell products such as credit, insurance and investment,” says a fintech consultant who has looked at Navi carefully over the last four years.

However, the idea of the bank always echoed in Navi's offices, say former and present employees. While Navi never charted its growth path based on the banking licence, and did have alternative plans, it did expect to get one.

Even Navi’s core banking solution (CBS) was built without banking in mind in some ways. His aggressive expansion into personal loans and housing loans were not once run with the expectation that it will get a banking licence in the next couple of years.

“If we get one, how well can we do all of this be better, was the broader thought process,” says a senior executive, who has since joined another fintech company that is today competing with Navi.

Navi tried to raise private equity money in 2020 and three PE investors tried to invest in the company between January and March that year. However, it did happen because of Covid. After that Bansal was focused on other ways since he felt it took a lot of his time and that an IPO was a better option. The company had issued a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) back in March 2022 for an IPO to raise Rs 3,350 crore. Bansal had to put even these plans on hold due to the underperformance of new age tech stocks in the public markets.

“Lending has been on an uptick, and we will explore all options to raise funds to expand the business. As of now we are very well capitalised and closing this deal will further help us with our future expansion plans. We will evaluate both private and public options going forward as we look to expand further,” says Navi.

Unlike other fintechs, Bansal is looking to build long-term deeper relationships with its existing and potential customers with low-interest home loans, even if it means selling those at loss for the time being.

“Home loans continue to be a focus area and we have been expanding the number of loans, customers, builders as well as the cities we service year-on-year. In fact, we have seen the largest builder loans this year, with 750+ properties listed on our app. Our user traction has grown more than double in less than a year,” Navi adds.

Banks which attract deposits from the public can always provide the lowest interest rates. NBFCs which attract capital at 9-12 percent cannot practically give housing loans at 8 percent which Navi has done. It looked at the blended interest rate and margin over its multiple businesses such as personal loans, where interest rates are much higher.

Navi is willing to take losses if it means that it can attract the best customers to its platform. While customer loyalty can be fickle, it has created a secured loan book with high profile customers who wanted digital-first experience. Land records and digitisation of housing loans are still tougher in India and entails a bit of paperwork, something Bansal is trying to solve by working closely with builders.

While there are 138 housing loan companies in India, around 10 percent of the companies dominate 90 percent of the market with more than a 100 of these having a loan book less than Rs 1,000 crore. Making a mark in that space could be a big deal for Navi. The problem, however, is that even a Rs 3,500 crore home loan portfolio is a drop in the ocean and makes Navi a fringe player and rather puny, when seen against Bansal’s own ambition to build the next HDFC Bank.

The path going forward

To keep and grow customer loyalty, Navi has to continue providing credit to its customers. The capital constraint has seen Navi entering into co-lending partnerships, albeit temporarily.

“Co-lending augments our current sources of funding and we use this in addition to our already expanding on-book lending. Customer selection and servicing for the loan is done at Navi’s end. We still remain a manufacturer with our own balance sheet expanding fast year-on-year,” says Navi.

While the sale of Chaitanya does mean that the banking dreams have been put on the back burner, it is still a possibility as RBI is open to allowing large NBFCs to become banks. The central bank has been in the forefront of innovation on digital payments and digital credit disbursement among all the global regulators. The country’s Account Aggregator system, OCEN (Open Credit Enablement Network) and last year digital lending guidelines mean that RBI is looking at increasing the credit penetration of India through digital means. It has also opened the option of SFBs (small finance banks) and payment banks to become large financial institutions and possibly banks in the future.

While a banking licence will enable Navi to do a lot more, it could follow the example of Jio Financial and Bajaj Finance that have become large financial institutions without being a bank, says the fintech consultant quoted above.

Navi has been issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to raise funds but those won’t help the company achieve the growth they are targeting and it needs to raise more money.

However, the fintech consultant feels that Navi is committing a mistake by not building a neo-banking stack if it has no immediate chance of a banking licence. It could have built experience around savings banks, liquidity management, personal financial management, investments and insurance apart from gaining trust as a banking service provider, if not as a bank. It could have given the company a chance to build a premium customer service experience, a taste of what it would provide to its clients in the future as a bank. In a neo-banking environment, Navi will have to let go of all controls and Bansal did not want partnerships, says the executive who joined a fintech competitor.

According to Navi, its AMC or investment product and insurance business is growing in double digits year on year. It adds that the new capital will be utilised to help the company’s digital businesses grow and expand rapidly.

The conclusion

Navi is certain that its ambitions to become a bank though the universal banking licence is intact. "We will look to reapply at an appropriate time in the future in consultation with the regulators. Our objective is to serve a larger market through our digital-first philosophy,” the company says in the email statement.

The only problem with the approach is that today's top private sector lenders as well as the large public sector banks are already aggressively targeting digital first customers through their apps. While their apps might not be as savvy and their customer service not as quick, they do have a much larger and cheaper capital pool that could trump Navi.

Bansal was a pioneer of e-commerce in India. However, in the financial sector, Navi is neither a pioneer nor its offerings the best in the industry.

“Having known and worked with Bansal for four years, I am sure Navi will succeed and do well. We don't know just how well. At least as of now,” says the C-suite executive.