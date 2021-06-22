MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:'COLLECTIVE FORCE: India Inc. unites to tackle the second wave of COVID-19' on June 23, 11 am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

What's wrong in giving discounts on rental to sellers: Flipkart to Karnataka HC

Flipkart’s counsel says that the argument that the e-commerce major can give sellers discounts on rentals is being misconstrued as an admission of violating FDI norms.

Priyanka Sahay
June 22, 2021 / 08:03 PM IST

Flipkart sees nothing wrong in giving discounts on “rentals” to its sellers but that is being reported as an admission that it is influencing prices, Harish Salve, counsel of  the Walmart-owned e-commerce major, said on June 22 amid the raging debate on whether the company was violating India’s foreign investment norms.

"...if the allegation is of burn, if I am giving a discount in our rental to somebody then what's wrong?" Salve said during the proceedings before a division bench comprising Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Nataraj Rangaswamy.

He was clarifying his stance from the argument he presented a day before. He had argued if there was anything wrong if the company reduced rates for sellers who offered discounts to the consumers.

"I suddenly read in the newspapers ...arguments such as ... my client has been influencing prices. I have argued before your lordship that my client is entitled to tell sellers what price to fix. I don't know where they get it from. I said if the allegation is of burn, if I am giving a discount in our rental to somebody, then what's wrong. That becomes... ‘Flipkart now admits in court, it is influencing prices and violating FDI’," he said in the court adding that now a parallel debate is going on by the side on whether the company was right or wrong.

Press Note 2 bars e-commerce companies from directly or indirectly influencing the price of the goods sold on their platforms.

Close

Related stories

Flipkart did not immediately respond to the media query.
Priyanka Sahay
TAGS: #E-commerce #FDI #Flipkart #Harish Salve
first published: Jun 22, 2021 08:03 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is holding back mutual fund's penetration in smaller towns?

Simply Save | What is holding back mutual fund's penetration in smaller towns?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.