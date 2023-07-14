Trial runs on two Bengaluru Metro sections will commence on August 22: BMRCL

Bengaluru metro

Bengaluru Metro’s line from tech hub Whitefield to Challaghatta will be operational by the end of August 2023, providing major relief to the city’s commuters.

"Trial runs on the Byappanahalli-KR Pura (2.1km) and Kengeri-Challaghatta (2 km) Metro sections will begin simultaneously on August 22, 2023. We plan to inaugurate both sections by the end of August, completing the commissioning of the entire East-West corridor (Purple Line)", Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) managing director, Anjum Parwez told Moneycontrol.

"Starting August 15, we will commence trial runs by operating a trolley carrying the frame of a Metro train to check the schedule of dimensions (distance between the centre of the track and nearest structure) on both sections. This is to ensure that no structural issues arise during train operations, " says Parwez.

"Following this, trial runs with one six-coach train will be conducted on both the Byappanahalli-KR Pura and Kengeri-Challaghatta metro sections from August 22," he adds.

Additionally, a load test of the Open Web Girder (OWG), which was launched above the track of the Indian Railways at Benniganahalli will be conducted. A six-coach train loaded with sandbags, simulating full passenger capacity, will be stationed for the entire night at the OWG to ensure structural stability.

BMRCL is currently in the process of preparing documents required for the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) to inspect both sections. "Once we receive approval from the CMRS, we will be able to commence commercial services," says Parwez.

The currently operational section of the Purple Line spans 39.4 km, connecting Byappanahalli to Kengeri and Whitefield (Kadugodi) to KR Pura. The missing link between KR Pura and Byappanahalli has inconvenienced many passengers, particularly tech professionals commuting to areas such as Mahadevapura, ITPB, and Kadugodi. Once the missing link is completed, office-goers will have the option to reside in more affordable areas near Challaghatta and commute to their workplaces in Whitefield and surrounding areas.

The completion of the Byappanahalli-Whitefield Metro section, an extension of the Purple Line, was initially planned for December 2020 but was delayed due to multiple reasons.

The KR Pura-Byappanahalli section experienced additional delays as South Western Railway insisted on an OWG instead of a composite girder for the Metro's rail crossover at Benniganahalli. Steel shortages added to its woes.

"We have already begun signalling testing work, which has led to services being temporarily suspended on two sections (SV Road-Byappanahalli and KR Pura-Whitefield) of the Purple Line from 5 am to 7 am till August 9, 2023," Parwez says.

He said that the pending façade work of Benniganahalli station, situated between KR Pura and Byappanahalli, is currently in progress.

BIEC-Nagasandra section by November 2023

The Nagasandra-Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) extension of the Green Line (Nagasandra to Silk Institute), is scheduled for completion by November 2023, according to Parwez.

The Electronics City Metro (RV Road-Bommasandra) is expected to be operational by December 2023. This 19-km stretch of the elevated Yellow Line will significantly benefit thousands of commuters, particularly tech professionals traveling to and from Electronics City. The first two sets of six-coach trains from China’s CRCC are expected to arrive in the city by the end of August 2023. Testing of the trains will take around two months. Additional train sets will also arrive during the testing period.