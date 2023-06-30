The potential implosion of Byju’s is not making anyone feel better: Omnivore’s Mark Kahn

Mark Kahn, managing partner, Omnivore.

Agritech-focused venture capital firm Omnivore’s managing partner Mark Kahn believes the exuberance of funds pouring into the startup ecosystem has given rise to multiple recent cases of corporate governance lapses. “This is a byproduct of the absolute insanity of the private markets in 2021 and 2022, which created perverse incentives for founders to grow their companies in stupid ways,” he told Moneycontrol. Founded in 2011 by Kahn and Jinesh Shah, Omnivore funds Indian startups building the future of agriculture and food...