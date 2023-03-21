The Good Glamm Group acquires video commerce platform Bulbul

Darpan Sanghvi, co-founder and CEO, The Good Glamm Group

Content-to-commerce start-up The Good Glamm Group announced 100 percent acquisition of video commerce platform Bulbul, at a time when video commerce features are gaining popularity among e-commerce players.

With this, The Good Glamm Group also launched its creator ecosystem app The Good Creator Co (GCC), which will be led by Bulbul’s founder Sachin Bhatia as the CEO. The startup said that GCC currently has over 1.5 million influencers and creators.

This development comes three months after the company announced acquiring majority stake in Twinkle Khanna's Tweak India.

The GCC app has been engineered by combining the complimentary tech stacks of Winkl, Plixxo and Bulbul powered by the data analytics of Vidooly to create a unified platform that meets the needs of new age content creators and influencers, according to a press release. It will also become a data first platform for brands to run influencer campaigns in a programmatic manner bringing transparency to performance and spends.

Sachin Bhatia, CEO, The Good Creator Co. said, “I am thrilled to take on the position of CEO at The Good Creator Co. and contribute to the ever growing creator economy! With a vision to create a full-stack, global creator ecosystem providing cutting-edge technology and solutions to influencers and brands, we are excited to launch the Good Creator Co. App.”

“Together with Bulbul’s acquisition, the platform will further bolster GCC’s creator strategy and will provide deep access to the Tier-2 and Tier-3 demographics, true to The Good Creator’s Co position as the largest creator ecosystem in India and and provide brands a programmatic way to run influencer marketing campaigns akin to google ad words,” he added.

Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder & CEO, The Good Glamm Group said:

“Good Creator Co is integral to our vision of being a true content to commerce company and I am very happy that Sachin has taken over as CEO to help integrate all our creator assets and scale the business. Sachin & his team will not only work closely with all our brands for their influencer marketing & commerce needs but also offer the same solutions & learnings to other brands and companies.”

GCC aims to enable 50 million creators to create and monetise their content. GCC has facilitated 135,000 brand collaborations for creators since April 2022. Over 2000 brands use the GCC app, leveraging the creator and influencer network for thousands of influencer marketing campaigns.