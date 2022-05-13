English
    Swiggy buys Times Internet’s restaurant tech platform Dineout

    Swiggy did not disclose the size of the deal and said that Dineout would continue to operate as an independent app.

    Nikhil Patwardhan
    May 13, 2022 / 02:36 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Food aggregator and delivery platform Swiggy on May 13 said that it has signed a definitive agreement with Times Internet to acquire Dineout, a restaurant tech platform.

    Swiggy did not disclose the size of the deal and said that Dineout would continue to operate as an independent app even after the acquisition. Swiggy said it is looking to capitalise on Dineout’s assets and leverage its position in the dining out space.

    The acquisition will help Swiggy to expand its offerings to dining out table reservations and events, Swiggy said. Swiggy also said that the acquisition will allow its restaurant partners to reach more customers. Dineout has a network of over 50,000 restaurants, which Swiggy would leverage.

    As a part of the transaction, founders Ankit Mehrotra, Nikhil Bakshi, Sahil Jain and Vivek Kapoor will join Swiggy once the acquisition is completed, Swiggy said.



    Nikhil Patwardhan
    Tags: #DineOut #Food delivery #Food Tech #Swiggy #Times Internet
    first published: May 13, 2022 02:33 pm
