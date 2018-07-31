Start, Up and Away | The batman of cookies, Neha Arya Sethi

Neha Arya Sethi’s success story has sugar and mystery in equal parts. The former investment banker used to bake cookies as a hobby until a family member suggested she should sell them. What ensued was a cookie frenzy like no other, people used to line-up next to the artsy Nano that Neha used to sell cookies from and just couldn’t get enough. Neha joins us for this episode of Start, Up and Away and tells us about the issues she had to face while scaling up her brand, shifting to a brick and mortar store and what makes her cookies special.

Moneycontrol traces the journey of some of India’s most popular brands and their founders and finds out what makes them tick. So, if you are an aspiring entrepreneur looking for some business tips or just someone who loves a good start-up story, tune into Start, Up and Away right here on Moneycontrol.com.