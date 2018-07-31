App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 04:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Start, Up and Away | The batman of cookies, Neha Arya Sethi

Moneycontrol’s Anchal Pathak talks to cookie-preneur Neha Arya Sethi about how a she started off a her confectionary chain by selling cookies from the back of a Nano.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Neha Arya Sethi’s success story has sugar and mystery in equal parts. The former investment banker used to bake cookies as a hobby until a family member suggested she should sell them. What ensued was a cookie frenzy like no other, people used to line-up next to the artsy Nano that Neha used to sell cookies from and just couldn’t get enough. Neha joins us for this episode of Start, Up and Away and tells us about the issues she had to face while scaling up her brand, shifting to a brick and mortar store and what makes her cookies special.

Moneycontrol traces the journey of some of India’s most popular brands and their founders and finds out what makes them tick. So, if you are an aspiring entrepreneur looking for some business tips or just someone who loves a good start-up story, tune into Start, Up and Away right here on Moneycontrol.com.
First Published on Jul 31, 2018 04:40 pm

tags #Startup

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.