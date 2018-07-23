App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 02:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Start, Up and Away | Meet Rohan Mirchandani, the man who started a yogurt revolution in India

Moneycontrol’s Anchal Pathak talks to the Epigamia founder, about yogurt, life and the tough decisions that every entrepreneur must make

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

NRI Rohan Mirchandani bought a one-way ticket to India after graduating and never looked back. Five years later, he helms Drums Food International. The parent company of Epigamia Greek Yogurt and also Hokey Pokey ice cream. What started off as a complimentary product to offset the seasonality of Hokey Pokey rapidly captured Indian taste buds and now, Epigamia Greek Yogurt sells around 3 million cups a month! Rohan talks to us about life before Epigamia and what attracted him to the Indian business landscape.

Moneycontrol traces the journey of some of India’s most popular brands and their founders and finds out what makes them tick. So, if you are an aspiring entrepreneur looking for some business tips or just someone who loves a good start-up story, tune into Start, Up and Away right here on Moneycontrol.com.
