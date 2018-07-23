Start, Up and Away | Meet Rohan Mirchandani, the man who started a yogurt revolution in India

NRI Rohan Mirchandani bought a one-way ticket to India after graduating and never looked back. Five years later, he helms Drums Food International. The parent company of Epigamia Greek Yogurt and also Hokey Pokey ice cream. What started off as a complimentary product to offset the seasonality of Hokey Pokey rapidly captured Indian taste buds and now, Epigamia Greek Yogurt sells around 3 million cups a month! Rohan talks to us about life before Epigamia and what attracted him to the Indian business landscape.

