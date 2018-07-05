App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 02:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Start, Up and Away: How Raw Pressery's Anuj Rakyan turned his passion into a business venture (Part 2)

Moneycontrol’s Anchal Pathak talks to the founder about why passion is the key to success

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

If you are passionate about something, that passion can even translate into a viable business venture. This is the story of how Anuj Rakyan turned his love for healthy eating into one of India’s biggest clean label beverage brands.

Join us on Start, Up and Away, as we catch up with the 36-year-old health buff about how a nutritious diet helped him bounce back from a severe injury. Using his learnings about food and nutrition, Rakyan created Raw Pressery, a company which has grown 120% in FY18. The entrepreneur also speaks candidly about his work, his hobbies and life before and after Raw Pressery.

Moneycontrol traces the journey of some of India’s most popular brands and their founders and finds out what makes them tick. So, if you are an aspiring entrepreneur looking for some business tips or just someone who loves a good start-up story, tune into Start, Up and Away right here on Moneycontrol.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 02:13 pm

#beverage brands #clean label #healthy beverage #healthy eating #RAW Pressery #start up and away

