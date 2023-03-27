Sports media platform Sportzcraazy acquires Kabaddi Adda to boost its offerings

Kabaddi. Image: Pro Kabaddi League

Sports tech and media platform Sportzcraazy has on March 27 announced that it has acquired a majority stake in content platform Kabaddi Adda to expand its offerings.

Following this deal, Sportzcraazy stated that it intends to host Kabaddi leagues and large scale tournaments across the country to build local and regional player opportunities. The size of the acquisition was not disclosed.

Sportzcraazy CEO Vaibhav Jaiswal said they plan to work with kabbadi players through grass-roots engagement enabling regional players to showcase their talent.

Started by Jaiswal and Aditee Gulati, Sportzcraazy provides consumers latest news and related information such as live scores, fixtures, schedules, points table, team standings, and match updates for sports such as cricket, football, kabaddi, fantasy sports, and esports. It also helps sports creators monetise their digital assets.

Meanwhile, Kabaddi Adda was founded in 2019 by Arvind Sivdas, Dhanya P, Suhail Chandhok and Srikanth Viswanathan. It provides information on kabaddi tournaments and events as well as news, videos, and match reports for the enthusiasts of the contact team sport.

With this acquisition, the combined reach of Sportzcraazy and Kabaddi Adda will touch over 5 million monthly enthusiasts in India, the company said in a statement.

The company also said it will further build and enhance the Kabaddi sports tech business, with player performance data including player performance statistics, player form and auction related information. "With data collated for over 5,000 players, across 1,500 matches over 50 tournaments, spanning over the last 10 years, the data will help with scouting of players for leagues, and coaching among others" it said.

Kabaddi Adda had raised seed funding from Artha Venture Fund in 2019. It had also received Rs 80 lakh from Shark Tank India judges Vineeta Singh and Namita Thapar in return for 6 percent stake in the company at a valuation of Rs 13.33 crore in January 2022.