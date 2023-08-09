SoftBank sitting on $550 million of gains on listed Indian bets so far in 2023

SoftBank has been paring its stake in Paytm this year.

The fair value of SoftBank's holdings in its listed India portfolio companies increased by over half a billion dollars in the first six months of 2023, thanks to a sharp rally in their shares fueled by stronger financials and buoyancy in the Indian markets during the same period. The fair value of SoftBank's ownership in entities such as Paytm (One 97 Communications), Zomato, Policybazaar (PB Fintech), and Delhivery increased by $544 million between January 1 and June 30, according to...