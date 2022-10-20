English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Stock Market Live: Themes That Will Make Money In Samvat 2079 | HDFC AMC, Clean Science In Focus
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

    Sachin Tendulkar backs cricket NFT platform Rario

    Tendulkar will act as a brand ambassador for the startup and exclusively offer his own digital collectibles on the platform.

    Vikas SN
    October 20, 2022 / 01:27 PM IST
    Sachin Tendulkar. File image

    Sachin Tendulkar. File image

    Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has made a strategic investment in Dream11 parent-backed cricket non-fungible token (NFT) platform Rario, the company said on October 20.

    As part of this deal, Tendulkar will act as a brand ambassador for the startup and exclusively offer his own digital collectibles on the platform.

    The startup has similar exclusive tie-ups with many domestic and international cricketers such as Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, Rishabh Pant, Smriti Mandhana, Aaron Finch, Faf Du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Shakib Al Hasan, Arshdeep Singh, and Axar Patel.

    Founded in 2021 by Ankit Wadhwa and Sunny Bhanot, Rario enables cricket fans to engage as a community, providing them an opportunity to own digital collectibles such as officially licensed cricketing moments and player cards on the blockchain, represented as a NFT, similar to traditional trading cards or memorabilia.

    One can buy, trade and sell these NFTs using credit cards, debit cards, and bank transfers on the Rario marketplace to build up your collection. The platform is built on the Polygon Network.

    Close

    Related stories

    Wadhwa believes, Tendulkar's investment is a testament to their vision of "making fandom more accessible".

    "It is only fitting that the man who once carried a billion hopes is now blessing us in our journey to redefine fandom for a billion fans" he said.

    "Fans are an integral part of any sport. While the on-field action happens for a few hours, fans carry the memories forward and immortalise those moments forever. It is exciting to see NFT technology bringing fans closer to sports, giving them an opportunity to treasure their favourite moments," Tendulkar said.

    The startup claims to have exclusive partnerships with tournaments such as Cricket Australia, New Zealand Cricket, Big Bash League, Women’s Big Bash League, Super Smash, Hero Caribbean Premier League, Lanka Premier League, Abu Dhabi T10 League, and Legends League Cricket.

    It also claims to have a roster of over 900 international cricketers as well as over 30 exclusive brand ambassadors onboard. Rario says it has sold over 150,000 NFTs to sports fans across more than 75 countries.

    In April, Rario had raised $120 million led by Dream Capital, the corporate venture and M&A arm of Dream Sports and participation from Alpha Wave Global. It also counts Animoca Brands, Presight Capital, and Kingsway Capital among its investors and Polygon Studios as a partner.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Vikas SN
    Tags: #Cricket NFT #NFT #Rario #Sachin Tendulkar
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 01:27 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.