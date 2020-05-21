App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 11:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Riskcovry has closed a pre-Series A round from Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund and others

The B2B insurtech startup offers insurance as a product to other corporates who in turn distribute it to their customers

Pratik Bhakta

Insurtech startup Riskcovry has raised pre-series round of funding from Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund along with Varanium Capital and Better Capital, the company said in a press note.

The startup offers ‘insurance in a box’ solution for corporates and other startups so they can integrate insurance as a part of their product offering. With health, general and life insurance products Riskcovry supports all forms of distribution use cases for its customers. Everything is done digitally thereby allowing quick integration as well.

Started in 2018 by Suvendu Prusty, Sorabh Bhandari, Vidya Sridharan and Chiranth Patil Riskcovry has a founding team with a wealth of experience in the insurance industry and prior startup experience as well.

“We serve our distribution partner community by essentially being that unified solution for them to do anything insurance…not just enabling for ‘purchase’, but two other touchpoints…as part of insurance life-cycle i.e., ‘manage’ and ‘claims’, all digital, and on-demand,” said the founders in the note.

In a previous interaction with Moneycontrol, Chiranth Patil, cofounder of Riskcovry had spoken about launching a COVID-19 insurance cover in partnership with Religare.

The startup has a pure play B2B model where it works with other corporate partners to enable them to distribute insurance as a part of the product offering.

First Published on May 21, 2020 09:02 am

tags #Business #Companies #India #Startup

