Pseudonymous social network Zorro raises seed fund from unicorn founders and venture capital firms

Pseudonymous social network Zorro has raised $3.2 million in seed round from 16 unicorn founders including Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Ritesh Agarwal, Ashish Hemrajani, Kunal Shah , Ankiti Bose, Ashneer Grover, Lalit Keshre, Jitendra Gupta, Gaurav Gupta and other angel investors.

Venture capital firms 3one4 Capital & 9Unicorn Ventures co-led the seed funding round while Eximius Ventures, Roots Ventures and Venture Catalyst also participated.

The social network Zorro is co-founded by Jasveer Singh, Abhishek Asthana and Deepak Kumar. Singh has built startups earlier while Asthana, popularly known as GabbbarSingh on the internet holds a decade of experience building brands & businesses. Kumar who is the CTO has earlier worked with Inshorts, Paralleldots & BlackBeltHelp.

Speaking to Moneycontrol, Abhishek Asthana, COO of Zorro said that the name has been derived from the fictional character who was masked and a sword-wielding vigilante. He says that the social network will be similar where users can mask their real identity and use pseudonyms to freely speak the real truth.

The platform will be categorizing the users by providing 'Badges' which means the users can tag their domain of expertise. For instance, 'founders', 'angel investors', 'Tech journalist' are some of the Badges.

Asthana cites that pseudonymous is different from anonymous as it means the users' network will only include his or her's Twitter following and phone contact list.

The funds will be used to build a tech team, with strong problem solving skills that can build and scale the product.

The platform is currently not open for users yet but are allowing the users to join the waiting list by registering via email id or phone number.

“One key issue in this day and age is paid PR, paid tweets and even paid reviews. Often the truth is hidden on the 6th page of Google search results. Zorro is a pseudonymous social network, which is ring-fenced and content moderated. This gives you a clean & authentic timeline consisting of people from your network, sharing & consuming content freely,” said co-founder and CEO Jasveer Singh in the press statement.