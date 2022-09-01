English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    UPCOMING WEBINAR : Register to Markets League and get access to 25 session and add on offers
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

    OkCredit is up for sale as fresh capital infusion bid fails

    OkCredit is currently valued at $40-50 million, sharply lower than the $83 million it had raised in total from investors over three funding rounds

    Moneycontrol News
    September 01, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

    Tiger Global-backed Psi Phi Global Solutions Pvt. Ltd, which owns the OkCredit brand, is up for sale after failing to raise fresh capital, Mint reported on August 31 citing people familiar with the development.

    OkCredit had reportedly planned to raise $40 million in the new funding round.

    Digital ledger and bookkeeping solutions startup has appointed financial services firm InCred to look for a buyer, the report noted.

    The Kirana tech provider is currently valued at $40-50 million, sharply lower than the $83 million it had raised in total from investors over three funding rounds, as per the report.

    “The sale talks come on the back of a failed fundraising attempt by the company," one of the sources told Mint.

    Close

    In February this year, OkCredit laid off 35 employees this month across all functions. As per a company spokesperson, the reason behind the move was the change in priorities for OkCredit. The Tiger Global-backed startup was gearing up for its foray into the fintech sector.

    Okcredit first raised seed money from Lightspeed in 2018. In 2019, it raised $15.5 million in a Series A round from Tiger Global and other investors. In the same year, OkCredit raised $67 million in a Series B round of funding led by Tiger Global and Lightspeed.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #OkCredit #Tiger Global
    first published: Sep 1, 2022 09:02 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.