Meet Paytm's new Advisor — former RBI Deputy Governor Rama Subramaniam Gandhi

Digital payments major Paytm has appointed former RBI Deputy Governor Rama Subramaniam Gandhi as an Advisor.

The firm believes that Gandhi will bring his years of knowledge and experience on payment systems, regulations, compliance and corporate governance to the company.

Gandhi has more than three decades of banking experience. During these years, he worked in the areas of banking and non-banking regulation, payment and settlement systems, financial markets regulation and operations, fin tech and currency management.

The 62-year-old was a member of the first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). As the former Deputy Governor of RBI, Gandhi played an important role during the government's demonetisation drive in 2016.

He was a Deputy Governor at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for three years from 2014 to 2017. Gandhi has also headed two regional offices of the Reserve Bank and held a charge as the Director of the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT) in Hyderabad.

Gandhi had joined Reserve Bank of India in 1980, where he worked in diverse areas including currency management and information technology. He was elevated to the position of Executive Director of RBI in March 2011. As executive director he looked after internal debt management and currency management, besides the strategic and crucial area of human resource management.

Gandhi has a wide exposure in financial sector as he has been a Board Member of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). He has also been a Board Member of public sector banks and development financial institutions.

Gandhi was born in 1956 in Devanallur, Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu and did his post graduation in Economics from the Annamalai University.

The retired Deputy Governor also holds graduate degrees in Capital Markets and Management Information System from City University of New York and the American University, respectively.