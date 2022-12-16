Meesho scraps its work from anywhere policy, adopts flexi-office model

File image of Meesho co-founders Vidit Aatrey (left) and Sanjeev Barnwal (right)

Meesho will be adopting a flexi-office model starting June 1 of 2023 and move away from its ‘work from anywhere’ policy after announcing it over a year back.

The social commerce startup said the employees who relocate to Bengaluru will get financial support covering travel, real estate brokerage, goods transportation, school readmission, and sponsored daycare facilities for children under six years of age.

The development comes at a time when many offices have opened up, leading to jump in rentals in Bengaluru among other issues.

“All key decisions, especially those concerning our people, are taken following extensive surveys within the company. That’s how we arrived at our decision to adopt a boundaryless, Work from Anywhere model nearly a year ago – after studying multiple models and talking to our people to understand what they need to be at their productive best in a world emerging from the pandemic,” said the company in a press statement.

It also added, “In a recently conducted survey, the majority of our employees expressed the need for more in-person connects to foster collaboration, live our culture of speedy execution, and form informal bonds.”

The company will ask its employees to come to office once a week and work remotely the other days. Ashish Kumar Singh, Chief Human Resources Officer at Meesho, said: “This move is rooted in our culture of proactively soliciting and acting upon employee feedback. Our internal surveys reflect that while a boundaryless set-up has shown advantages like higher productivity, employees almost unanimously agree that we can further enhance team bonding and collaboration (especially for new joiners), quicker brainstorming and speed of execution.”