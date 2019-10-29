App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2019 10:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Exclusive | Logistics startup ElasticRun raises $45 million in Series C round from Naspers and Avataar Ventures

Started in March 2016, ElasticRun leverages local kirana stores and small warehouses to help consumer goods companies and e-commerce firms increase the distribution of their products.

Ashwin Mohan @ashwinmohansays
Representative image
Representative image

ElasticRun, a Pune-based logistics startup that counts Amazon India and Procter & Gamble among its top customers, has raised $45 million in Series C funding from Naspers and the newly-launched Avataar Ventures, sources said. An official announcement on the funding could be made on October 30.

Started in March 2016 by former Infosys executives Sandeep Deshmukh, Saurabh Nigam and Shitiz Bansal, ElasticRun leverages local kirana stores and small warehouses across the country to help consumer goods companies and e-commerce firms increase the distribution of their products.

The startup faces competition from the likes of Delhivery, Blackbuck and Rivigo. Before launching ElasticRun, Deshmukh had worked with Amazon India for over four years leading the company’s hyper local venture called “KiranaNow”.

Close

For Avataar Ventures, the $300 million fund that focused on B2B startups, ElasticRun is among the first investments since its launch in September this year.

related news

ElasticRun had earlier raised $17.1 million from Norwest Venture Partners and Kalaari Capital. The latest round takes the total funds raised so far to $62 million. Avendus Capital is the exclusive financial advisor to ElasticRun on the transaction.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 29, 2019 10:03 pm

tags #Companies #ElasticRun #India #Series C funding #Startup

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.