Kula raises $12 million in seed funding led by Sequoia, Square Peg

Kula founders (from left) Suman Kumar Dey , Achuthanand Ravi and Sathappan M.

Recruitment automation platform Kula has raised $12 million in a seed funding round led by Sequoia Capital India and Australia-based Square Peg Capital, the startup said on August 31.

The round also saw participation from existing investors Venture Highway and Together Fund and some existing angel investors.

The firm plans to utilise the funds for the expansion of research and development, product, and go-to-market teams across the three offices in the US, Singapore, and India.

“With a strong momentum of notable alpha customers, the funds will also accelerate its global customer footprint,” the firm said.

Founded in 2021, Kula is a recruitment platform that helps companies and recruiters to widen their talent pool by unifying all sources and automating the top candidate outreach and engagement.

The founding team at Kula comprises co-founders Achuthanand Ravi, ex-Stripe, Uber and Freshworks recruiter, Sathappan M, engineer number 3 at Freshworks and later an engineering leader at Grab and Suman Kumar Dey, an early member of the infra team at Freshworks and Grab, and architect at Salesforce.

“Almost all business functions have reinvented themselves in the past decade, except for recruiting. CEOs openly term recruitment as their competitive priority and yet the recruiters are functioning in 2022 with the tools of the 1990s,” Ravi said in the statement.

The seed fundraise comes after six months of the pre-seed announcement where the company raised around $2.7 million, taking the total funding amount to $15 million before the public release of the product.

“We are seeing a tectonic shift as organizations across the spectrum are switching to outbound hiring processes as default. Achuthanand and team have unique insights in outbound recruitment gathered from their own past experiences and they are leveraging it to build a platform that replaces ad-hoc hiring processes with an automation stack,” said Aakash Kapoor, VP, Sequoia Southeast Asia.

Kula provides an intuitive Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for recruiters and founders to automate continual engagement with their top candidates.

It seamlessly integrates with all the tools recruiters interface within a work day including LinkedIn, GitHub Gmail, and the Applicant Tracking System (ATS).

Recruiters can then create automated workflows to engage with their top-of-funnel candidates through emails, LinkedIn nudges and InMails.

“Automating outreach campaigns saves recruiters from spending endless hours on the most repetitive tasks in the hiring process,” the statement said.