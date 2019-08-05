App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 07:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

E-commerce firms may soon be required to issue refunds on returned items within 14 days

E-commerce companies will also have to protect the identifiable information of their customers, according to the draft guidelines on e-commerce issued by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

E-commerce companies will have to protect the identifiable information of their customers and conclude all refunds on returned items in 14 days, says the draft guidelines on e-commerce for consumer protection issued by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs on August 5.

The draft guidelines mandate companies like Amazon and Flipkart to ensure that the data collection, storage and usage comply with provisions of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008.

It also mandates that the promoter, as well as the key management of the company, must not have been convicted of any criminal offence punishable with imprisonment in the last five years.

Close

The ministry has invited views from the stakeholders on the draft guidelines by September 16.

related news

As per the guidelines, the companies have also been asked to ensure that they disclose the details about the sellers supplying the goods and services including the identity of their business, among other things.

These guidelines apply to business to consumer e-commerce companies including goods and services.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 5, 2019 07:25 pm

tags #Amazon #consumer protection #Startup

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.