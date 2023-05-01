Hype unveils generative AI-powered e-commerce SaaS

"Combining cutting-edge artificial intelligence with intuitive design, Hype empowers merchants to build high-converting, creative, and performance-driven online stores in mere seconds," the company said in a statement.

Mumbai-based startup Hype on Monday announced the launch of its generative AI e-commerce SaaS (Software as a Service), which aims to transform the way merchants create, optimise and manage their online stores.

This platform not only streamlines the store creation process but also reduces time spent on development and design.

"Combining cutting-edge artificial intelligence with intuitive design, Hype empowers merchants to build high-converting, creative, and performance-driven online stores in mere seconds," the company said in a statement.

With just a few prompts, Hype's proprietary AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithms generate a fully-functional, visually engaging, and data-driven e-commerce store tailored to the unique needs of each merchant.

The platform also boasts an auto-update feature that provides merchants with deep, actionable analytics on their store's performance, according to the AI e-commerce SaaS company.

Hype's AI system presents insights and suggestions to improve vital metrics such as click-through rates, and average order value, amongst others.

"With just one click, merchants can approve these AI-generated suggestions, allowing Hype to automatically update the store's UI/UX (user interface/user experience) or install performance-enhancing features without any human intervention or development time," the statement added.