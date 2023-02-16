English
    FreshBus raises Rs 26 crore from ixigo

    The fund raised in the seed funding round will help the launch of the company's premium inter-city electric bus services across India, FreshBus said

    PTI
    February 16, 2023 / 03:07 PM IST

    Bengaluru-based electric bus start-up FreshBus on February 16 said it has raised Rs 26 crore in a funding round from travel tech platform ixigo.

    The fund raised in the seed funding round will help the launch of the company's premium inter-city electric bus services across India, FreshBus said in a statement.

    The company will commence its services simultaneously from Hyderabad and Bengaluru with the launch of 24 electric buses. It plans to scale up operations to over 1,000 buses pan-India in the next two to three years.

    "We will offer a more environment-friendly and affordable alternative to existing inter-city public transport which is currently dominated by fossil-fuel buses," FreshBus Founder and CEO Sudhakar Reddy Chirra said.

    ixigo Co-Founder & Group CEO Aloke Bajpai and Co-Founder & Group CPTO Rajnish Kumar said the company has invested in FreshBus with a joint vision of a future where all inter-city buses in India will run on clean fuel as the current diesel-based buses are a major source of urban air pollution.

    first published: Feb 16, 2023 03:06 pm