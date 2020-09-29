172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|startup|exclusive-pharmeasy-changes-internal-legal-structure-consolidates-units-for-better-valuation-5899381.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2020 02:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Exclusive: PharmEasy changes internal legal structure, consolidates units for better valuation

The change in legal structure means that API Holdings will also own Ascent Health and Wellness Solutions Pvt.Ltd - a separate pharma supply chain and credit platform, which also acts as a business-to-business (B2B) distribution entity for PharmEasy.

M. Sriram

PharmEasy, India’s largest online pharmacy has changed its legal structure, merging units into a single entity and parent ahead of its merger with rival Medlife, a move that sources say will help  attract a better valuation.

Previously, PharmEasy’s online marketplace business was earlier owned by 91Streets Media Technologies Pvt Ltd, while its inventory and stocks were owned by Thea Technologies Pvt Ltd. These two are now being merged into new legal entity- Threpsi Technologies Pvt Ltd, said sources familiar with the matter. 

PharmEasy (Threpsi) is in turn owned by API Holdings, the ultimate parent company. PharmEasy is also acquiring Medlife, in a $230 million deal which gives Medlife shares in API Holdings, according to filings with fair-trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI)

Close

The change in legal structure means that API will also own Ascent Health and Wellness Solutions Pvt.Ltd - a separate pharma supply chain and credit platform, which also acts as a business-to-business (B2B) distribution entity for PharmEasy.

related news

This means all investors of Ascent Health as well as PharmEasy will now be allocated shares in API Holdings, which was not the case earlier. Ascent is backed by private equity firm Everstone Capital, while PharmEasy has raised about $300 million in capital so far, from investors such as Singapore’s sovereign fund Temasek and Canadian pension fund CDPQ, among others. 

“One big differentiator for PharmEasy from other players is the Ascent backing and their B2B supply strength. Consolidating the legal units will help them sell the story to investors better,” said a source involved in negotiations, requesting anonymity as the matter is private.

Post the acquiring Medlife, PharmEasy will be valued at $1.2 billion, making it India’s first unicorn- privately held startups valued at over a billion dollars- in the health-tech space.

PharmEasy declined to comment on Moneycontrol’s queries regarding the changes.

PharmEasy also plans to raise more money from new and existing investors once the merger is completed, and for a better valuation in that fundraise, it has changed the legal structure.

However, for investors of PharmEasy this means that they are getting stakes in a full-fledged pharma distribution business, not just an online pharmacy marketplace (the way most online retailers tend to operate), while for investors of Ascent, it gives them stakes in an internet and e-commerce business, and not just the distribution business they originally invested in.
First Published on Sep 29, 2020 02:42 pm

tags #Business #E-commerce #Legal #Medlife #PharmEasy #startups #valuation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.