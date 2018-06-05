Eupheus Learning and RoboGarden explore vernacular coding lessons for kids

Delhi-based edutech startup Eupheus Learning is introducing coding lessons for kids in vernacular languages. The startup has partnered with a Canadian firm RoboGarden Inc, a learn-by-doing platform created using gaming environment that builds the concept of computer programming and coding for kids.

"From coding perspective for initial 4-5 months, we were creating awareness. Now we are moving towards mass adoption stage through schools by creating code clubs, by replacing computer science with coding and we are evaluating to make it available to a kid sitting in small cities," said Amit Kapoor, co-founder and Director of Eupheus Learning.

While talking about using vernacular language for coding, Dr. Mohamed Elhabiby, President of RoboGarden Inc., said: "We will use AI and we will feed data. We are working closely with Eupheus is because they have the experience. Step by step we will start adding languages. We just started coding in Arabic for Middle-East."

The startup was launched in June 2017 and develops hybrid solutions, including textbooks and digital material to make class and home learning easier for a student. RoboGarden announced their strategic partnership in 2017.