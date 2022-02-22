English
    Draft policy throws open government data floodgates for all

    The move effectively provides govt data access to startups, enterprises, individuals and researchers within the frameworks of data security and privacy

    Moneycontrol News
    February 22, 2022 / 07:47 AM IST

    A draft data policy published on Monday proposes opening up government data to all except in some cases, the move effectively providing access to startups, enterprises, individuals and researchers within the frameworks of data security and privacy.

    Besides sharing all data that ministries and departments collect, generate, and store, the government can monetise detailed datasets where value addition has been done.

    In another move, the policy has asked all government bodies to compulsorily share data for setting up a common searchable database.

    Moreover, the draft policy released for public consultation suggested setting up Indian Data Council and India Data Office. IDC will define high-value datasets, finalise data and metadata standards, and review policy implementation while IDO, which will be a part of IDC, will be tasked with enforcement.

    IDO will also streamline and consolidate data access and sharing of public data repositories across the government and other stakeholders.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #draft data policy #IDC #IDO #India Data Office #Indian Data Council #startups
    first published: Feb 22, 2022 07:47 am

