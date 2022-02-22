Draft policy throws open government data floodgates for all

A draft data policy published on Monday proposes opening up government data to all except in some cases, the move effectively providing access to startups, enterprises, individuals and researchers within the frameworks of data security and privacy.

Besides sharing all data that ministries and departments collect, generate, and store, the government can monetise detailed datasets where value addition has been done.

In another move, the policy has asked all government bodies to compulsorily share data for setting up a common searchable database.

Moreover, the draft policy released for public consultation suggested setting up Indian Data Council and India Data Office. IDC will define high-value datasets, finalise data and metadata standards, and review policy implementation while IDO, which will be a part of IDC, will be tasked with enforcement.

IDO will also streamline and consolidate data access and sharing of public data repositories across the government and other stakeholders.