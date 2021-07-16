Decoding Paytm's IPO documents in five charts

Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Image: WikiMedia Commons)

One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm on July 16 filed its draft documents to raise Rs 16,600 crore via a public offering.

This is expected to be India's biggest public issue so far, breaking the record of Coal India, which raised Rs 15,000 crore over a decade ago and underscoring the appetite for new-age Internet companies among institutional investors.

Here are five charts that decode Paytm's IPO plan, its management, business areas and more.