MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Decoding Paytm's IPO documents in five charts

Paytm's IPO plan, its management, business areas and more decoded in charts

Priyanka Sahay
July 16, 2021 / 08:04 PM IST
Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Image: WikiMedia Commons)

Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Image: WikiMedia Commons)

One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm on July 16 filed its draft documents to raise Rs 16,600 crore via a public offering.

This is expected to be India's biggest public issue so far, breaking the record of Coal India, which raised Rs 15,000 crore over a decade ago and underscoring the appetite for new-age Internet companies among institutional investors.

Here are five charts that decode Paytm's IPO plan, its management, business areas and more.

Paytm1

 

Close

Paytm2

 

 

Paytm5

Paytm3 Paytm4
Priyanka Sahay
Tags: #IPO #PayTm #Vijay Shekhar Sharma #Zomato
first published: Jul 16, 2021 08:04 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Shankar Sharma on why he did not invest in Zomato IPO

D-Street Talk: Shankar Sharma on why he did not invest in Zomato IPO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.