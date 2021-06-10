MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 impact | BookMyShow lays off 200 employees; seeks outplacement

BookMyShow has reached out to multiple companies requesting for outplacement of these employees.

Priyanka Sahay
June 10, 2021 / 09:06 PM IST
Representative image

Online ticketing platform BookMyTrip has laid off 200 employees as the pandemic continues to impact the ticket booking sector.

"COVID-19 has taught me many lessons and I learnt another one today. As we let go of 200 of the most incredibility talented and performance driven individuals, each and everyone has messaged, thanking me for the opportunity, the love for BookMyShow and asking me if they could help me in any possible way," Ashish Hemrajani, founder and chief executive officer of BookMyShow said in a Tweet.

BookMyShow has also reached out to multiple companies requesting for outplacement of these employees.

"These 200 folks were handpicked and curated over years and had surrounded themselves with the highest values of culture, performance and empathy. As the day passed, I had two thoughts, one of managing optics or two - just doing the right thing. And for me, finding each of them a new home, where a new journey can begin, was the easy choice. So if you have leads, please DM me and we will do the needful," he said in his Tweet.

Following the pandemic induced lockdown, recreational activities such as theatre hopping have come to a halt which has heavily impacted the business of the company.

Country's leading online ticket seller, also started offering streaming of films to diversify its offering and to cater to its customers last year.

Stream is available on the BookMyShow app and website as well as Apple TV, Android TV, Firestick and Chromecast.

The company which had consumer data claimed it knew what films would work with the movie going audience and the plan was to dip into that data to give the audience personalised offering.
Take a Quick Survey