Exclusive | Top VC funds come together to bail out companies

India's largest venture capital funds are creating a platform to support, co-invest and bail out portfolio startups hit by the coronavirus outbreak, said three people on condition of anonymity.

Sequoia Capital, Accel, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Matrix Partners India, which have a combined AUM of over $8 billion in India, are currently finalising the blueprint, which may involve a neutral third party for decision making on where to invest, they said.

Sequoia, Accel and Lightspeed declined to comment while Matrix did not respond to an e-mail seeking comment.

"The plan and fund size are still being decided, but the objective is to create a support system for the companies worst hit by the virus- currently in distress, and consolidation can be considered," said a person involved in negotiations.

The plan also underlines the severity of the coronavirus outbreak.

"This is a huge event and this platform is meant to be investor agnostic, so that all companies which need capital and support get it without biases," he added.

Travel, hospitality, food delivery and online retail have been some of the worst-hit sectors and VC funds have significant exposure in these sectors.

For instance, Matrix is an investor in cab-hailing firm Ola, hotel chain Treebo and scooter-rental firm Vogo while Accel is an investor in ticketing firm BookMyShow, food delivery firm Swiggy and hotel brand Fab Hotels.

Sequoia's companies include food delivery firm Zomato, scooter-rental firm Bounce, and online grocer Grofers, while Lightspeed’s companies that could be impacted include logistics firm Freight Tiger, bus commute app Shuttl and cloud kitchen firm Freshmenu.

While these funds all have co-investments and common portfolio firms, this would be the first official coming together of these large global VC funds in India to tackle the COVID-19 situation.

Other VC funds could also join in the coming days, and the plan could be announced as early as next week, the people cited above told Moneycontrol.

The coronavirus outbreak has changed plans for venture capitalists overnight as they have been forced to postpone their own deployment of funds. They are trying to create a longer cash runway for companies and taking quick decisions related to pending and future deals.

Earlier this month, Silicon Valley-based Sequoia sent all its founders an ominously titled 'Black Swan' note, warning that it could be several quarters or longer before the global economy shows any signs of recovery.

VCs and entrepreneurs have been doing webcasts and Zoom calls to answer the most pressing questions and issues regarding the virus.