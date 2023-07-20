Coforge Q1 result: Revenue rises 2.4% sequentially; declares interim dividend

Coforge

Coforge’s revenue increased 2.4 percent the first three months of FY24 compared to the previous quarter, as the Information technology (IT) player joined a list of growing companies in reporting dismal earnings.

The company reported a revenue of Rs 2,221 crore in the June quarter against 2,170 crore in the previous quarter, Coforge said in a stock exchange filing on July 20. The mid-cap IT services player, however, reported a 43.9 percent jump in its net profit to Rs 165.3 crore, as the company had to provide for an exceptional expense of Rs 52.3 crore in the March quarter.

On a year-on-year basis, revenue grew 21.4 percent, while its net profit was up 10.4 percent.

Coforge saw its revenue grow 2.7 percent in constant currency terms, lower than the expected 3.5 percent sequential growth. The company maintained its revenue guidance for the year at the previous range of 13-16 percent.

The traditionally strong quarter has turned out to be dismal across the board, with companies reporting worse-than-expected numbers, experiencing deal rampdowns, longer deal closures, and facing a challenging macroeconomic environment. There seems to be little clarity on the road ahead.

Coforge said that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 20, 2023 has declared an interim dividend of Rs 19 per equity share and the record date for this payout will be August 3, 2023.

The company, which crossed $1 billion in revenue last quarter, plans to reach the $2 billion revenue mark by FY28.