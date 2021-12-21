MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

B2B seafood marketplace Captain Fresh raises $40 mn in round led by Tiger Global and Prosus Ventures

Existing investors Accel India, Matrix Partners India, Ankur Capital, and Incubate Fund also participated in the round.

Sanghamitra Kar
December 21, 2021 / 12:23 PM IST
Utham Gowda, founder of Captain Fresh

Utham Gowda, founder of Captain Fresh

Captain Fresh, a business-to-business (B2B) seafood marketplace, has raised $40 million (Rs 302 crore) in a Series B investment round led by Tiger Global and Prosus Ventures at a valuation of $200 million (Rs 1,512 crore). 

Existing investors Accel India, Matrix Partners India, Ankur Capital, and Incubate Fund also participated in the round.

This round comes months after Captain Fresh raised its Series A round of $12 million at a valuation of $50 million.

Started in April 2019, Captain Fresh focuses on aggregating fragmented retail demand across the country and linking it to small fishermen and farmers.

The startup will use the funds to build deeper tech integrations across the supply and demand-side network such as a real-time trading marketplace, pricing and quality standardisation using artificial intelligence, and the application of robotic automation to move massive volumes.

Close

Related stories

The company will also be looking to launch in the US and Europe markets by the next quarter and expand in states including Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Captain Fresh will also utilise the funds towards hiring and expanding its team.

Speaking to Moneycontrol, founder and chief executive Utham Gowda said that the company has grown 6x in the last 12 months and 3x in revenue from July this year.

The company currently works with 2,000 businesses a month, including offline, online retailers, general trade, micro entrepreneurs. “We work with the entire spectrum of retailers and fulfil demands in terms of quality, volume, etc. But, we want to be an open ecosystem and work more with microentrepreneurs,” said Gowda. The company’s reseller segment has grown 20 times within three months of launch, retailing about 1.2 million kg of fish and seafood every month, said the firm.

“We are aggressively expanding our aspirations across all dimensions – products, value chain presence, and markets – to create an institution that could define our generation,” said Gowda. 

Elluminate Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Captain Fresh on the transaction.
Sanghamitra Kar
Tags: #funding #Prosus Ventures #Tiger Global
first published: Dec 21, 2021 12:23 pm

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.