Amazon starts food delivery, picks Bengaluru for launch

Amazon is all set to start its food delivery business in India. The ecommerce major is starting Amazon Food in select pin codes of Bengaluru.

“We are launching Amazon Food in select Bangalore pin codes, allowing customers to order from handpicked local restaurants and cloud kitchens that pass our high hygiene certification bar,” an Amazon India spokesperson said on May 21, responding to Moneycontrol’s queries.

At a time when the entire food delivery sector is facing severe challenges both in demand from customers and supply from restaurants, the entry of Amazon will throw a major challenge for homegrown players Swiggy and Zomato.

The two startups have been cutting jobs and scaling down their cloud kitchen operations since coronavirus changed people’s habits of ordering and eating out.

The buzz around the entry of Amazon into the Indian food delivery market has been on since the beginning of the year. However, industry experts thought given the current situation, the launch could be delayed.

This move in the middle of a pandemic shows that Amazon will push harder into India and try to cater to all consumption requirements of Indians, starting from apparel to digital payments, groceries, vegetables and now even cooked food.

“Customers have been telling us for some time that they would like to order prepared meals on Amazon in addition to shopping for all other essentials. This is particularly relevant in present times as they stay home safe,” the spokesperson added.

The Indian food delivery sector has been characterised by massive burns and an elusive profitable business model.

Even a company liked Uber struggled and ended by selling its India Uber Eats business to Zomato in January 2020.

With another American tech giant, with deep pockets, foraying into the space, consumers could be in for more discounts and price cuts.

But the restaurant industry is wary of working with food delivery platforms.

In a recent move, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI ) said it was tying up with Dotpe, a software service platform, to bring all member restaurants onto a tech platform for home deliveries and a digital-dining experience. The aim is to cut out food aggregators from the process.



