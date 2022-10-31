English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

    Amazon seller Appario to delist from marketplace within 12 months

    In April this year, Indian investigators seized data and documents from top sellers on Amazon and Flipkart's marketplaces in raids over suspected competition law violations

    October 31, 2022 / 06:11 PM IST

    Patni group-backed Appario Retail, one of the biggest sellers on the Amazon India marketplace, will cease to be a seller on the platform in the next 12 months.

    This comes months after Cloudtail, another top seller on the Amazon India marketplace that was partly owned by Narayana Murthy-backed Catamaran, shut its operations as a seller on the e-commerce platform.

    “Amazon and India’s Patni group-owned Zodiac Wealth Management LLP have agreed to renew their joint venture, Frontizo Business Services Private Limited. Partners have decided that Appario Retail Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Frontizo, will cease to be a seller on amazon.in and amazon.in/business within the next 12 months,” said an Amazon spokesperson.

    “The partners will continue to explore new business opportunities, including helping businesses across India to scale up their online presence”, the spokesperson added.

    ET was the first to report the development.

    Close

    Related stories

    According to a Reuters report last year, Appario and Cloudtail cumulatively accounted for 35 percent of sales on the Amazon India marketplace in early 2019. The e-commerce giant also owned sizable stakes in these outfits at that time which reportedly were reduced subsequently.

    In April this year, Indian investigators seized data and documents from top sellers on Amazon and Flipkart's marketplaces in raids over suspected competition law violations.

    Appario Retail earned a profit after tax of Rs 54 crore and booked revenues of Rs 14,636 crore in FY21, according to their financials on Tofler.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Tags: #Ecommerce
    first published: Oct 31, 2022 05:55 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.