Startup Pure EV to launch e-scooter Etrance Neo next month

IIT-Hyderabad incubated startup PURE EV on Tuesday said its high-speed long-range electric scooter Etrance Neo will be launched next month at an ex-showroom price of Rs 75,999.

The new model that offers a higher pickup and longer range combined with modern aerodynamics will be launched on December 1, 2020. It comes with a patented battery and in-house technical developments fo rBTMS (battery thermal management systems) to ensure long life and high performance, the company said in a statement.

"The new model has better aerodynamic features for additional improvements in powertrain efficiency. The vehicle has faster pickup and longer range. It is being launched mainly targeting youngsters who will find this model very appealing," PURE EV Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Rohit Vadera said.

The company is targeting sales of 10,000 units of this model in the first one year alone, he noted.

"The new model will be available first in Hyderabad and will be available pan India from our outlets pan India from mid of December 2020," Vadera added.

The Etrance Neo offers a pick-up speed of 0 to 40 kmph in five seconds. It is powered by a 2,500 Wh-patented battery with a range performance of 120 KM for a single charge in ''Eco Mode'', the company said, adding the "scooter chassis is designed for higher speeds at par with the conventional ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) two-wheelers".

PURE EV has a manufacturing capacity of 2,000 EVs per month and a battery production capacity of 10 MWh per month. It has dealers in 100 locations across 20 states and recently launched its products in Nepal.