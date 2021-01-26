MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Starfish Growth Partners and Investpad launch joint fund to raise $100 million for early-stage startups: Report

While not focused on any particular industry, the fund will likely pay attention to verticals such as agriculture, deep-tech, education, fin-tech, healthcare, manufacturing and sustainability

Moneycontrol News
January 26, 2021 / 03:15 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

Starfish Growth Partners and Investpad on January 25 said they have launched a joint innovation fund called the Starfish Investpad Innovation Fund aimed at raising $100 million for early-stage startups over the next three years.

The fund will provide business incubation, capital, fundraising advice and growth acceleration services, senior executives of both companies told The Economic Times.

Starfish has a history in incubating over 25 startups and raising more than Rs 25 crore in funds for them, while Investpad provides critical capital.

Philip Thomas, founding partner and CEO, Starfish Growth Partners said the fund will invest “anywhere between Rs 25 lakh and $10 million in companies.” While not focused on any particular industry, the fund will likely pay attention to verticals such as agriculture, deep-tech, education, fin-tech, healthcare, manufacturing and sustainability, he added.

Noting that India is at a “nascent stage in homegrown businesses, which are making a mark globally,” Thomas said capital and the “right support system” will help them navigate everyday challenges.

Close

Related stories

“We believe in evaluating every idea on the same baseline – potential to make a real-world impact at scale, technology immersion and addressing clear market gaps,” he added.

Investpad CEO Sai Abhishek Rayarao said the idea behind the fund is to “allow our entrepreneurs to thrive”, as despite being a “buzzword for many years”, many startup founders still have to rely on friends and family for starting capital.

“We want to bring a seismic shift in the confidence level of deserving founders to bring their ideas to life,” Rayarao said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #fundraising #India #start-up
first published: Jan 26, 2021 03:15 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Tata may team up with CSIR for Moderna vaccine launch; Could a smell test screen people for COVID-19?

Coronavirus Essential | Tata may team up with CSIR for Moderna vaccine launch; Could a smell test screen people for COVID-19?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.