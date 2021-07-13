MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Srei Equipment Finance invokes 2.08% stake in Eros International Media

"The company has invoked a pledge on the equity shares of Eros International Media as per the provisions of the pledge agreement dated July 3, 2017," Srei Equipment Finance said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
July 13, 2021 / 10:52 AM IST
Eros International Media | The share price has risen 47 percent in the last three trading sessions. On August 12, the stock closed at Rs 29.35 against a close of Rs 20 on August 7, 2020.

Eros International Media | The share price has risen 47 percent in the last three trading sessions. On August 12, the stock closed at Rs 29.35 against a close of Rs 20 on August 7, 2020.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Srei Equipment Finance has invoked 20 lakh pledged shares aggregating to 2.08 percent stake in Eros International Media.

"The company has invoked a pledge on the equity shares of Eros International Media as per the provisions of the pledge agreement dated July 3, 2017," Srei Equipment Finance said in a regulatory filing.

Pledge was invoked on July 9, 2013, it added.

Srei Equipment Finance held 12.71 percent stake in Eros Media earlier, post invocation, it stands at 10.63 percent.

Shares of Eros Media were trading 2.30 percent higher at Rs 26.65 apiece on BSE.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Companies #Eros International Media #finance #Srei Equipment
first published: Jul 13, 2021 10:53 am

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Tech for Skills

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Tech for Skills

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.