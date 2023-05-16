Sona Comstar inks licensing pact with Equipmake to produce EV components

Auto component maker Sona BLW Precision Forgings on Tuesday said it has inked a technology licensing agreement with the UK-based Equipmake for production of electric vehicle components.

Equipmake has patented technology which offers high power density and efficiency with high performance, making it ideal for electric cars, buses, and commercial vehicles.

Under the agreement, Equipmake will license certain patented spoke motor and inverter technology in the power range of 100kW to 440kW to Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) to manufacture and sell EV powertrains, sub-systems, and components for electric cars, buses, commercial vehicles and off-road vehicles.

Sona Comstar will lead the business development and customer sales in India, Thailand and select South Asian countries, while Equipmake will lead the sales in the rest of the world, the company said in a statement.

Besides, Sona Comstar will exclusively manufacture EV powertrains, sub-systems, and components, based on Equipmake's patented technology, for the target applications exclusively in India and other select markets, it added.

The company will also manufacture and sell EV powertrains, sub-systems, and components for the target applications to Equipmake and its global customers in other overseas markets, it said.

The companies expect the serial production of the systems to commence in 2025.

"With Equipmake's advanced technology and Sona Comstar's manufacturing and sales capabilities, we aim to offer our customers high-performance, efficient, cost-effective electrified drivetrain solutions. This is yet another step towards our commitment to offering innovative solutions to drive faster adoption of electric mobility in India and globally,"Sona Comstar Motor Business CEO Sat Mohan Gupta said.

Equipmake CEO Ian Foley said its spoke motors and inverters have already been widely recognised for their impressive power and torque density, and the company is confident that they will play a significant role in driving the growth of the electric vehicle market in India.