you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 04:51 PM IST | Source: Reuters

SoftBank sees $16.5 billion full year Vision Fund loss

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Softbank Group Corp said on Monday it expects its $100 billion Vision Fund to book a loss of 1.8 trillion yen ($16.5 billion) in the financial year ended March due to the deteriorating performance of its tech bets.

The third consecutive quarter of losses by the Saudi Arabian-backed fund will push the group as a whole to an annual operating loss of 1.35 trillion yen, SoftBank said in a statement - its first loss for 15 years.

The fund's loss, attributed to "the deteriorating market environment" as markets are hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, is a major blow to SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son's attempts to revive his reputation among investors.

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 04:42 pm

tags #Business #Masayoshi Son #SoftBank Group Corp #SoftBank Vision Fund #World News

