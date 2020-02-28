SoftBank Group in new soup over allegations against Vision Fund chief Rajeev Misra: Report

He is believed to have done so in a bid to secure his place as the number two in the Japanese firm after SoftBank chairman Masayoshi Son.
SoftBank Group is in yet another controversy as allegations emerged that its Vision Fund chief Rajeev Misra ran a smear campaign to drive out two former company executives, the Economic Times reported quoting The Wall Street Journal.
Misra is accused of running a smear campaign to force Nikesh Arora, once the heir apparent to Group Chairman Masayoshi Son; and former CFO Alok Sama, out of the company, the paper said. He is believed to have done so in a bid to secure the spot as Son's "right-hand man", it added.
Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.
Misra has been accused of engineering a concerted shareholder campaign to force Arora out of the company. Allegations against him also include a honey trap laid out to damage Arora's reputation via potential sexual blackmail. He has, however, constantly denied the accusations through a SoftBank spokesperson, the report noted.
Arora quit his positions at the company in 2016, while Sama exited in 2019.Allegations against Misra come at a time when the company is at the receiving end of criticism due to bad bets in once high-flying startups. The debacle that unfolded at office-sharing startup WeWork after its IPO plans fell apart was the latest hit to SoftBank's reputation.