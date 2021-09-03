MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Snapdeal may raise $400 million through IPO: Report

Snapdeal is reportedly in talks with advisers about a potential listing that could value the company at $2.5 billion.

Moneycontrol News
September 03, 2021 / 03:26 PM IST
Many startups are working on their listings, of which several are from the fintech and ecommerce industries. (Image: Shutterstock)

Many startups are working on their listings, of which several are from the fintech and ecommerce industries. (Image: Shutterstock)

E-tailer Snapdeal is considering raising around $400 million via an initial public offering (IPO), Bloomberg has reported.

The SoftBank-backed company is in talks with advisers about a potential listing that could value the company at $2.5 billion, the report said. The talks are still in the preliminary stage, and the Gurugram-based company may choose not to go ahead with the plan.

The IPO might take place as early as next year, sources told the business news website.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Also read: 'Rolling your Stones' perfectly in the IPO game

Close

Related stories

Representatives for Snapdeal and SoftBank declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg.

Snapdeal was founded in 2010, and now has 60 million products across 800 categories on its platform, according to the Bloomberg report. It delivers to more than 6,000 cities and towns in India.

36 companies have launched their IPOs in 2021, raising over Rs 60,200 crore. Many startups are working on their listings, of which several are from the fintech and e-commerce industries.

Fintech company Paytm, insurance aggregator Policybazaar, and fashion and cosmetics e-tailer Nykaa have filed the draft papers for their IPOs, which are expected to be launched in the coming months.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Snapdeal
first published: Sep 3, 2021 03:26 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.