you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | Reuters photographers win Pulitzer for coverage of Hong Kong protests

These images from Hong Kong from 2019 show protestors seeking democratic liberties and political reforms

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Reuters has been awarded the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News Photography for Hong Kong protests. The protests started in February 2019 after Hong Kong’s Security Bureau proposed amendments to extradition laws that would allow extraditions to countries, including mainland China. The residence has taken the form of protests demanding more democratic liberties. Here are the striking images from the protest that won Reuters Pulitzer Award in 2020. (Image: Reuters)
Reuters has been awarded the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News Photography for Hong Kong protests. The protests started in February 2019 after Hong Kong's Security Bureau proposed amendments to extradition laws that would allow extraditions to countries, including mainland China. The residence has taken the form of protests demanding more democratic liberties. Here are the striking images from the protest that won Reuters Pulitzer Award in 2020. (Image: Reuters)

Hundreds of thousands protesters march through the streets of Hong Kong, China, demanding for its leaders to step down and withdraw the proposed extradition bill on June 16, 2019. (Image: Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha)
Hundreds of thousands protesters march through the streets of Hong Kong, China, demanding for its leaders to step down and withdraw the proposed extradition bill on June 16, 2019. (Image: Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha)

A man sprays paint over the Regional Emblem of Hong Kong after anti-extradition bill protesters stormed the Legislative Council Complex on the 22nd anniversary of the handover from British to Chinese rule, destroying pictures and daubing walls with graffiti in Hong Kong, China July 1, 2019. (Image: Reuters /Tyrone Siu)
A man sprays paint over the Regional Emblem of Hong Kong after anti-extradition bill protesters stormed the Legislative Council Complex on the 22nd anniversary of the handover from British to Chinese rule, destroying pictures and daubing walls with graffiti in Hong Kong, China July 1, 2019. (Image: Reuters /Tyrone Siu)

Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at anti-extradition bill protesters during clashes in the Sham Shui Po district of Hong Kong, China, August 14, 2019. (Image: Reuters /Thomas Peter)
Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at anti-extradition bill protesters during clashes in the Sham Shui Po district of Hong Kong, China, August 14, 2019. (Image: Reuters /Thomas Peter)

Demonstrators protesting the proposed extradition bill aim their flashlights towards riot police as they are chased through the streets of Hong Kong, China, August 25, 2019. (Image: Reuters /Willy Kurniawan)
Demonstrators protesting the proposed extradition bill aim their flashlights towards riot police as they are chased through the streets of Hong Kong, China, August 25, 2019. (Image: Reuters /Willy Kurniawan)

Anti-extradition bill protesters use slingshots to hurl bricks as they clash with riot police during a demonstration to demand democracy and political reforms, in the market town of Tsuen Wan, located in Hong Kong, China on August 25, 2019. (Image: Reuters ERS/Tyrone Siu)
Anti-extradition bill protesters use slingshots to hurl bricks as they clash with riot police during a demonstration to demand democracy and political reforms, in the market town of Tsuen Wan, located in Hong Kong, China on August 25, 2019. (Image: Reuters ERS/Tyrone Siu)

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam pauses while holding a news conference in Hong Kong, China, August 27, 2019. On September 4, Lam announced the formal withdrawal of the extradition bill. Reuters has been awarded the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News Photography. (Image: Reuters /Kai Pfaffenbach)
Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam pauses while holding a news conference in Hong Kong, China, August 27, 2019. On September 4, Lam announced the formal withdrawal of the extradition bill. (Image: Reuters /Kai Pfaffenbach)

Passengers push their luggage past bricks and barriers after anti-government protesters blocked the roads leading to Hong Kong International Airport, in Hong Kong, China, September 1, 2019. (Image: Reuters /Anushree Fadnavis)
Passengers push their luggage past bricks and barriers after anti-government protesters blocked the roads leading to Hong Kong International Airport, in Hong Kong, China, September 1, 2019. (Image: Reuters /Anushree Fadnavis)

An anti-extradition bill protester is detained by riot police during skirmishes between the police and protesters outside Mong Kok police station, in Hong Kong, China September 2, 2019. (Image: Reuters /Tyrone Siu)
An anti-extradition bill protester is detained by riot police during skirmishes between the police and protesters outside Mong Kok police station, in Hong Kong, China, September 2, 2019. (Image: Reuters /Tyrone Siu)

A pro-China demonstrator films herself as an anti-government protester holds up a sign on her phone during skirmishes between the two opposing groups at Yuen Long station in Hong Kong, China, September 12, 2019. The words on the phone read, "Seek an official reassessment of the June 4 crackdown," referring to the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests. (Image: Reuters /Jorge Silva)
A pro-China demonstrator films herself as an anti-government protester holds up a sign on her phone during skirmishes between the two opposing groups at Yuen Long station in Hong Kong, China, September 12, 2019. The words on the phone read, "Seek an official reassessment of the June 4 crackdown," referring to the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests. (Image: Reuters /Jorge Silva)

Hundreds of anti-government protesters gather after climbing to the peak of Lion Rock as a lighted sign is held high in the air, in Hong Kong, China, September 13, 2019. (Image: Reuters /Athit Perawongmetha)
Hundreds of anti-government protesters gather after climbing to the peak of Lion Rock as a lighted sign is held high in the air, in Hong Kong, China, September 13, 2019. (Image: Reuters /Athit Perawongmetha)

Anti-government protesters are detained during skirmishes between the police and protesters in Admiralty district, Hong Kong, China, September 29, 2019. (Image: Reuters /Susana Vera)
Anti-government protesters are detained during skirmishes between the police and protesters in Admiralty district, Hong Kong, China, September 29, 2019. (Image: Reuters /Susana Vera)

A woman looks out from the window of a residence as tens of thousands of demonstrators march through Hong Kong, China on October 20, 2019, demanding autonomy and for its leaders to step down weeks after the formal withdrawal of an extradition bill. (Image: Reuters/Ammar Awad)
A woman looks out from the window of a residence as tens of thousands of demonstrators march through Hong Kong, China on October 20, 2019, demanding autonomy and for its leaders to step down weeks after the formal withdrawal of an extradition bill. (Image: Reuters/Ammar Awad)

A restaurant worker receives help from volunteers as patrons cover their faces after riot police fired tear gas nearby to disperse anti-government protesters taking part in a march billed as a global "emergency call" for autonomy, in Hong Kong, China November 2, 2019. (Image: Reuters /Tyrone Siu)
A restaurant worker receives help from volunteers as patrons cover their faces after riot police fired tear gas nearby to disperse anti-government protesters taking part in a march billed as a global "emergency call" for autonomy, in Hong Kong, China November 2, 2019. (Image: Reuters /Tyrone Siu)

Customers cautiously exit an eyeglass store past a burning Molotov cocktail as demonstrators clash with riot policemen during a march billed as a global "emergency call" for autonomy, in Hong Kong, China, November 2, 2019. (Image: Reuters /Tyrone Siu)
Customers cautiously exit an eyeglass store past a burning Molotov cocktail as demonstrators clash with riot policemen during a march billed as a global "emergency call" for autonomy, in Hong Kong, China, November 2, 2019. (Image: Reuters /Tyrone Siu)

Mall security personnel urges caution as he tries to extinguish a burning Christmas tree at the Festival Walk mall in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. The property suffered damage after anti-government protesters stormed the shopping centre. (Image: Reuters /Thomas Peter)
Mall security personnel urges caution as he tries to extinguish a burning Christmas tree at the Festival Walk mall in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. The property suffered damage after anti-government protesters stormed the shopping centre. (Image: Reuters /Thomas Peter)

An anti-government protester, who later identified himself as a university student, is chased by riot policemen after skirmishes at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, in Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. (Image: Reuters /Tyrone Siu)
An anti-government protester, who later identified himself as a university student, is chased by riot policemen after skirmishes at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, in Hong Kong, China, November 12, 2019. (Image: Reuters /Tyrone Siu)

Anti-government protesters stand in a cloud of tear gas unleashed during a stand-off with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, in Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. (Image: Reuters /Tyrone Siu)
Anti-government protesters stand in a cloud of tear gas unleashed during a stand-off with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, in Hong Kong, China, November 12, 2019. (Image: Reuters /Tyrone Siu)

A man clears debris following the clashes between police and anti-government protester after a two week campus siege of the Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, China, November 16, 2019. (Image: Reuters /Adnan Abidi)
A man clears debris following the clashes between police and anti-government protester after a two week campus siege of the Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, China, November 16, 2019. (Image: Reuters /Adnan Abidi)

A child sits in carrier wearing a mask as anti-government protesters hold hands to form a human chain in a sign of solidarity in Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong, China, November 30, 2019. (Image: Reuters /Leah Millis)
A child sits in carrier wearing a mask as anti-government protesters hold hands to form a human chain in a sign of solidarity in Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong, China, November 30, 2019. (Image: Reuters /Leah Millis)

First Published on May 5, 2020 03:35 pm

