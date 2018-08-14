Slideshow | Citizens of these countries once paid billions for a loaf of bread

Thailand’s currency, the Baht, sharply devalued in 1997 over a speculative attack. A speculative attack involves speculators borrowing large amounts of the Thai Baht and converting them to a foreign currency. The value of the Baht is decided by the amount of foreign reserves held by Thailand to peg its value against the dollar. Lower the foreign reserves held by Thailand, lower would become its value with respect to the greenback. When speculators convert the Baht to foreign currencies, it prompts an outflow of the foreign reserves that was used to peg that Baht ’s value with respect to the US dollar. Once these foreign reserves of Thailand were depleted, its currency was forced to float, which prompted a sharp drop in its value. The speculators would then exchange the money back to the Thai Baht , paying back its loans, and earning profits in the process. This attack, coupled with the foreign debt it was unable to service, essentially led to a financial crisis in the Thailand and surrounding countries of Indonesia, South Korea, and to a lesser extent, Hong Kong, Laos, Malaysia and the Philippines. Eventually, the IMF stepped in with a $40 billion program to bring back stability to the currencies of South Korea, Thailand, and Indonesia. (Image: Reuters)