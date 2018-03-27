App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 27, 2018 07:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sistema Shyam reduces stake in RCom to 7%

It said that the transaction involved two parts - 69.5 million shares through swap of SSTL shares for RCom shares in line with the scheme of arrangement, and 10.8 million shares sold in the open market.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sistema Shyam Teleservices today said it has swapped and sold 80.3 million shares representing 2.9 percent equity stake in Reliance Communications, thus reducing its total holding to about 7 percent.

"We...inform you of the disposal (swap)/sale of 8,03,80,191 equity shares of Rs 5 each representing 2.907 percent of shares of Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom)," Sistema Shyam Teleservices said in a regulatory filing pertaining to Reliance Communications.

It said that the transaction involved two parts - 69.5 million shares through swap of SSTL shares for RCom shares in line with the scheme of arrangement, and 10.8 million shares sold in the open market.

The share swapped were with regard to the minority shareholders of Sistema Shyam, a company official said.

tags #Business #Companies #Reliance Communications #Sistema Shyam TeleServices

most popular

Big gains in small packets! Top 50 smallcaps gave multibagger returns in FY18. Do you own any?

Big gains in small packets! Top 50 smallcaps gave multibagger returns in FY18. Do you own any?

Top five stocks to buy ahead of March F&O expiry which could give up to 12% return

Top five stocks to buy ahead of March F&O expiry which could give up to 12% return

Strong Listing: Bandhan Bank debuts with 30% premium at Rs 487.33

Strong Listing: Bandhan Bank debuts with 30% premium at Rs 487.33

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.